Daily roundup: Joshua Tan, Charlie Goh confess to having less guts than 16-year-olds - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Macho Ah Boys? Joshua Tan, Charlie Goh confess to having less guts than 16-year-olds

They were filming an episode in the East Coast Park skate park and observed a lot of youngsters performing stunts that they were scared to try for the first time..... » READ MORE

2. Joey Meng aka Ma Xiaoling from My Date With A Vampire just turned 50, still a 'goddess'

PHOTO: Weibo/ 万绮雯工作室

Joey recently celebrated her 50th birthday (based on the lunar calendar) with a Facebook video post, in which she doesn't seem to have aged much at all... » READ MORE

3. No regrets not having a father: Eleanor Lee has almost no memories of Peter Yu

Eleanor Lee and her birth father Peter Yu. Screengrab/meWATCH, Facebook/Peter Yu

Her parents, local TV host Quan Yi Fong and actor Peter Yu, had a divorce in 2008 when Eleanor was just nine years old... » READ MORE

4. 'I took my wealth for granted - then my husband told me we were bankrupt'

PHOTO: Pixabay

After her husband declared bankruptcy, Claudia, 40, lost her home and most of her belongings and had to adjust to a new lifestyle... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com