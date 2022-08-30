Daily roundup: Jurong Bird Park to close on Jan 3, 2023 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Moving to Mandai: Jurong Bird Park to close on Jan 3, 2023

The park's operator, Mandai Wildlife Group, said on Tuesday (Aug 30) that following the closure, the 20ha park's staff and about 3,500 birds will... » READ MORE

2. 'Can't believe we endured this': Woman stuck in 5-hour-long queue at JB customs

The woman called it the "longest immigration queue ever". PHOTO: TikTok/Mitsueki

In an update at the third-hour mark, the exasperated Ademaro could be seen sitting on the floor while still queuing. She shared that she and her travel companions were so hungry that they resorted to... » READ MORE

3. 'I want to keep a low profile': Former TV actor Lin Yisheng may return to showbiz but currently focusing on F&B business

Former actor Lin Yisheng who acted in Unbeatables (left) is now investing his time and efforts into his F&B business, but may return to acting in the future. PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH, Lin Yisheng

When asked if he would return to acting, the 57-year-old said: "Maybe in the future. After all, I acted for about 14 to 15 years, of course I would want to go back to filming again to... » READ MORE

4. Singapore woman shares much it costs to be a digital nomad in Bali

PHOTO: Instagram/Janetoryl

Jane, who is listed in her LinkedIn profile as a senior account manager at a Singapore-based marketing agency, shared that weekend trips including one's ferry rides, accommodation and meals come up to an average of... » READ MORE

