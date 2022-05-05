Daily roundup: Landlord allegedly kicks tenant out only to list property 40% higher — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Landlord allegedly kicks tenant out only to list property 40% higher

There was a possible rental loophole when it comes to renting an HDB flat; one that could be used to the detriment of a tenant... » READ MORE

2. 'Welcome to our world, Kyzen': Kimberly Chia gives birth to baby boy

PHOTO: Instagram/Kimberly Chia

Local actress Kimberly Chia took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 4) afternoon to announce the arrival of her baby boy Kyzen... » READ MORE

3. 'Not calling the police has been my regret': Rape victim says more can be done to raise awareness about sexual assault

PHOTO: Instagram/jaylenehwl

At 21, Jaylene Hong was allegedly raped by a former colleague when she was drunk... » READ MORE

4. Diner left with bloodied lip after walking into glass wall at Raffles City's Putien outlet

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

She claimed that she could not see the glass wall, and was not using her mobile phone at that time... » READ MORE