Daily roundup: Landlord allegedly kicks tenant out only to list property 40% higher — and other top stories today

1. Landlord allegedly kicks tenant out only to list property 40% higher
There was a possible rental loophole when it comes to renting an HDB flat; one that could be used to the detriment of a tenant...
2. 'Welcome to our world, Kyzen': Kimberly Chia gives birth to baby boy
Local actress Kimberly Chia took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 4) afternoon to announce the arrival of her baby boy Kyzen...
3. 'Not calling the police has been my regret': Rape victim says more can be done to raise awareness about sexual assault
At 21, Jaylene Hong was allegedly raped by a former colleague when she was drunk...
4. Diner left with bloodied lip after walking into glass wall at Raffles City's Putien outlet
She claimed that she could not see the glass wall, and was not using her mobile phone at that time...