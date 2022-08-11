Daily roundup: Life imprisonment, caning for 29-year-old who killed girlfriend's baby - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Life imprisonment, caning for 29-year-old who killed girlfriend's baby

A 29-year-old man who murdered his girlfriend's nine-month-old son was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane... » READ MORE

2. Woman sunbathes in swimsuit at HDB block, sets tongues wagging

The woman in a red swimsuit was also seen reading a book and practicing yoga.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

From lush greenery to picturesque bridges, there are plenty of sights to behold in Punggol... » READ MORE

3. Ya Kun offers to send TikTok user 57 cups of kopi and teh after NDP shoutout, but she's eyeing something else

Nicole Liel gave a shoutout to Ya Kun Kaya Toast during NDP 2022.

PHOTOS: Instagram/lielnicole, TikTok/lielnicole

Ask and you shall receive. Nicole Liel campaigned for her followers to enjoy free goodies from Ya Kun Kaya Toast and the cafe chain has gamely agreed... » READ MORE

4. 'Please don't jump the gun': Diner regrets complaining to manager about service in restaurant

Interior and exterior of Swensens at Clementi Mall.

PHOTOS: Google Reviews

A little act of kindness goes a long way. That's what one woman learned after dining at a Swensen's outlet in Clementi Mall... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com