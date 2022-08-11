Daily roundup: Life imprisonment, caning for 29-year-old who killed girlfriend's baby - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Life imprisonment, caning for 29-year-old who killed girlfriend's baby
A 29-year-old man who murdered his girlfriend's nine-month-old son was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane... » READ MORE
2. Woman sunbathes in swimsuit at HDB block, sets tongues wagging
From lush greenery to picturesque bridges, there are plenty of sights to behold in Punggol... » READ MORE
3. Ya Kun offers to send TikTok user 57 cups of kopi and teh after NDP shoutout, but she's eyeing something else
Ask and you shall receive. Nicole Liel campaigned for her followers to enjoy free goodies from Ya Kun Kaya Toast and the cafe chain has gamely agreed... » READ MORE
4. 'Please don't jump the gun': Diner regrets complaining to manager about service in restaurant
A little act of kindness goes a long way. That's what one woman learned after dining at a Swensen's outlet in Clementi Mall... » READ MORE