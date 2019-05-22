Daily roundup: M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore - and other top stories today

1. M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore

Photo: The Straits Times

Apologising for the incident in a Facebook post around 9.10am, M1 said its engineers "are working hard to resolve the issue" and acknowledged that customers might experience difficulties in accessing fibre services...

2. Why getting the Singapore government to ban porn sites won't stop people from getting off online

Photo: Flickr/Marco Verch

Instead of deconstructing the complex, multi-layered causes of sexual assault in Singapore, one prudish lady believes that pornography is its root cause...

3. Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it

Photo: Funan

But its main draw, or at least a unique feature that's a first for a mall here, may be a cycling path which goes right through the complex...