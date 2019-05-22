Careers

Daily roundup: M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore - and other top stories today
AsiaOne
May 22, 2019

1. M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore

Photo: The Straits Times

Apologising for the incident in a Facebook post around 9.10am, M1 said its engineers "are working hard to resolve the issue" and acknowledged that customers might experience difficulties in accessing fibre services... » READ MORE

 

2. Why getting the Singapore government to ban porn sites won't stop people from getting off online

Photo: Flickr/Marco Verch

Instead of deconstructing the complex, multi-layered causes of sexual assault in Singapore, one prudish lady believes that pornography is its root cause... » READ MORE

3. Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it

Photo: Funan

But its main draw, or at least a unique feature that's a first for a mall here, may be a cycling path which goes right through the complex... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement