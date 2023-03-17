Daily roundup: Man nabbed over alleged murder of co-tenant in Bukit Merah - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man nabbed over alleged murder of co-tenant in Bukit Merah

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in killing a 61-year-old man.

The police said they were alerted to a murder case at a residential unit at Redhill Close in Bukit Merah at 10.50am on Friday... » READ MORE

2. Serangoon hawker returns money after customer pays $700 for $7 meal

The accidental $700 transaction was made at Tian Jin Fong Kee. Photo: Lianhe Zaobao, Google maps/HF Lei

William Fong was checking the electronic payment transactions for his hawker stall on Tuesday (March 14) night when he noticed something was amiss.

Someone had transferred $700 via PayLah that evening for a meal that was only $7 — $693 more than they were supposed to pay... » READ MORE

3. Benjamin Kheng leaves Joseph Schooling impressed with his swimming on The Star Athlete

Benjamin Kheng (left) impressed Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling with his side breath action while swimming. Screengrab/Instagram/Benjamin Kheng, Instagram/Joseph Schooling

They say you never forget how to ride a bike, but does the same apply to swimming?

In Benjamin Kheng's case, the singer-songwriter took like a fish to water in his surprise appearance on The Star Athlete, a new Mediacorp variety show that features celebrities taking on challenges in different sports... » READ MORE

4. 'I've been doing it for the sake of money, paying my bills': Charlie Goh deals with complacency and burnout

Charlie Goh feels that he's gotten complacent and burnt out in his 11th year of acting. Photo: Instagram/Charlie Goh

Fanning the flames of his passion for acting has left Charlie Goh a little burnt out, but the actor has no intentions of resting on his laurels just yet.

Charlie recently revealed that he's dealing with complacency and burnout in his work in an interview with AsiaOne for the new Mediacorp drama Silent Walls... » READ MORE

