Daily roundup: Man proposes with light show made up of 150 drones — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Love at first light: Man proposes with light show made up of 150 drones

When it comes to proposals, some people really go all out. And this man wasn't an exception with his spectacular drone light show... » READ MORE

2. BlueSG car spotted in Woodlands Checkpoint - can go Johor meh?

PHOTO: Facebook/BlueSG Users Group/Noh Raihan

A BlueSG electric car that was spotted in Woodlands Checkpoint recently had some netizens quite puzzled, questioning if one can actually drive these cars across the Causeway... » READ MORE

3. Passengers 'float' in their seats as Malaysia Airlines flight 'dives'

PHOTO: Reuters

Passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight feared for their lives as the plane allegedly dived 7,000 feet last Sunday (April 3) afternoon... » READ MORE

4. Young couple quit jobs to chase F&B dream, spend $25k setting up minced meat noodle stall

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

For almost five years, 26-year-old Lam Geng Han fantasised about setting up his own F&B business. And that dream has turned into reality... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com