Daily roundup: Man stole more than 750 printer cartridges worth over $93k from Casino Regulatory Authority - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man stole more than 750 printer cartridges worth over $93k from Casino Regulatory Authority, gets jailed

A man was sentenced to two years and a month's jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving 621 cartridges worth nearly $80,000.

A third charge involving 132 cartridges worth over $13,000 was considered during sentencing... » READ MORE

2. Organiser apologises after frustrated runners queue for up to 3.5 hours for race pack at Suntec

PHOTO: Stomp

Runners for the 2XU Compression Run simply wanted to collect their race pack at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 1.

Instead, they ended up queuing for hours on end... » READ MORE

3. 'Left with no choice': Addy Lee announces departure from live-streaming platform Mdada which he co-founded

PHOTO: Instagram/Addy Lee

If this isn't one big April Fool's prank, then Mdada customers might have just seen the last of Addy Lee on the live-streaming platform... » READ MORE

4. Thai woman lands Singaporean husband after praying at Singapore's 'temple of love'

PHOTO: Supplied to Shin Min Daily News

A Thai woman got what she wished for — a life partner — after offering prayers at Singapore's renowned "temple of love".

And he also happens to be Singaporean... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com