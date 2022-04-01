Daily roundup: Man taken to hospital after prime mover bursts into flames along West Coast Highway — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man taken to hospital after prime mover bursts into flames along West Coast Highway

In a Facebook post shared on the same day, thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the massive vehicle... » READ MORE

2. Couple fined for causing 'prolonged annoyance' after getting drunk at a wedding reception in Andaz

Cheryl Teo Kai Lin and Foo Yong-Yao were fined $6,300 and $4,100 respectively. PHOTO: The Straits Times

After drinking copious amounts of alcohol at a wedding, the couple caused a ruckus in a hotel lobby, breaking furniture... » READ MORE

3. Special guests? Birds build nests on incense burner hanging outside Yishun flat

A picture of the bird nest on the incense burner taken by an AsiaOne reader. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Birds have been building their nests on the chain of the incense burner outside his home for the past four years, a man told... » READ MORE

4. Yishun 5-cent kopi saga: Coffee shop denies patron's claim that her 'kopi-o was poured away'

The Yishun coffee shop admitted their staff might have raised her voice. PHOTO: Facebook/Sally Chan, AsiaOne reader

A Yishun coffee shop, which drew ire from netizens after a patron complained that her two five-cent coins were rejected... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com