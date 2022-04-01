Daily roundup: Man taken to hospital after prime mover bursts into flames along West Coast Highway — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man taken to hospital after prime mover bursts into flames along West Coast Highway
In a Facebook post shared on the same day, thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the massive vehicle... » READ MORE
2. Couple fined for causing 'prolonged annoyance' after getting drunk at a wedding reception in Andaz
After drinking copious amounts of alcohol at a wedding, the couple caused a ruckus in a hotel lobby, breaking furniture... » READ MORE
3. Special guests? Birds build nests on incense burner hanging outside Yishun flat
Birds have been building their nests on the chain of the incense burner outside his home for the past four years, a man told... » READ MORE
4. Yishun 5-cent kopi saga: Coffee shop denies patron's claim that her 'kopi-o was poured away'
A Yishun coffee shop, which drew ire from netizens after a patron complained that her two five-cent coins were rejected... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com