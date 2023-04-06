Daily roundup: Man who tried to extort $200k in chips from MBS gets jail - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man who tried to extort $200k in chips from MBS gets jail

A man was sentenced to two years and two months' jail and one stroke of the cane after he pleaded guilty to one extortion charge and three charges for other offences including cheating... » READ MORE

2. 'We had a good run': Xiaxue announces split from husband of 13 years

PHOTO: Instagram/Xiaxue

Local influencer Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, announced on Wednesday (March 5) night that she has parted ways with her husband of 13 years... » READ MORE

3. 'Not even enough for a kid': Customer complains about 'pathetic' chicken rice portion from Al-Azhar

PHOTO: Facebook/Rahamathu Nissa

$4.80 for a "pathetic portion of rice and chicken".

That's the complaint of one customer who patronised Al-Azhar Geylang Serai, located along Geylang Road, and bought a box of chicken rice... » READ MORE

4. Splitting bills 'not the way to go': TikTok user highlights differences between dating Singaporean and Indonesian men

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Cassietj_

Singaporean guys are "more practical", whereas Indonesians put in more effort in the dating phase of a relationship.

So says Indonesian-Chinese TikTok user Cassie, who made these observations on dating Singaporean and Indonesian men... » READ MORE

