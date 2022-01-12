Daily roundup: Married couples in Singapore had more sex during circuit breaker - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Married couples in Singapore had more sex during circuit breaker: Study

How often do married couples have sex? With more time spent at home during the pandemic, you might expect they've had more opportunities to be intimate with each other...

2. Single's Inferno: Who are the couples supposedly dating in real life after the series?

PHOTO: Instagram/Oh Jin-taek, Kang So-yeon

As Korean reality series Single's Inferno came to an end last weekend, perhaps one question lingering in fans' minds would be whether any of the cast members have coupled up in real life...

3. MOE investigating Bentley driver threatening to run down security officer at Red Swastika School

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for a rash act causing hurt, after he was filmed threatening to run down a security officer at Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11) morning...

4. 'Why you put your mirror on my breasts?' Woman accuses cabby of staring at her

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

A passenger recently accused a taxi driver of ogling her chest through the rear-view mirror...

