Daily roundup: MOE appoints 4 student care operators to replace Little Professors Learning Centre — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MOE appoints 4 student care operators to replace Little Professors Learning Centre

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has appointed four student care operators to replace Little Professors Learning Centre whose contract was terminated last month... » READ MORE

2. Motorcyclist dies after accident in Yishun, driver arrested for allegedly driving under influence of drugs

A 31-year-old car driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs following a fatal accident with a motorcyclist in Yishun last Thursday (March 26)… » READ MORE

3. Hazelle Teo reveals reason for making relationship public only after engagement

When Hazelle Teo announced her engagement to pianist James Wong in June 2025, many people were surprised as she did not share that they had been dating… » READ MORE

4. Four Star 58th Anniversary Sale has $580 off mattresses, $158 bedframes and exclusive furniture deals

Trust isn't built overnight - just ask the generations of Singaporeans who have counted on Four Star for restful nights, year after year... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com