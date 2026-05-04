Daily roundup: More than 2,500 people caught vaping in first quarter of 2026 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More than 2,500 people caught vaping in first quarter of 2026

About 2,590 people were caught with vaporisers in the first three months of 2026 and penalised by health authorities... » READ MORE

2. Chen Hanwei recounts finding out he's adopted: 'My mum was afraid I wouldn't want her anymore'

Chen Hanwei had suspected he was adopted since he was in his twenties but the confirmation came only years later... » READ MORE

3. Woman caught feeding birds flashes middle finger, hurls items at TikTok user

She may have started out simply feeding birds - but she ended up flipping the bird too... » READ MORE

4. 'We've done everything we could': Lifestyle store Papermarket to close after 20 years

After two decades of selling craft products and more in Singapore, Papermarket will be closing... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com