Daily roundup: Motorcyclist throws urine at bus for parking in favourite spot at Tampines car park — and other top stories today

1. 'Not the first victim': Motorcyclist throws urine at bus for parking in favourite spot at Tampines car park

Incensed that a vehicle had occupied his favourite spot at a parking lot in Tampines, one motorcyclist decided to retaliate in the worst way possible.

In a YouTube video shared by SG Road Vigilante on Monday (Feb 20), the caption said: "There's a bully [who] dominates a parking space."... » READ MORE

2. Netizens bemoan Physical: 100 winner had little screen time: 'They can do the surprise ending without making him invisible'

After the final episode aired, the winner of Physical: 100 posted a photo of the cast of his torso.

PHOTO: Instagram/Woo Jin-yong

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Our Tuesday evenings are going to be far less exciting from now on, because Netflix's Physical: 100 has come to an end... » READ MORE

3. Car nearly hits boy cycling across zebra crossing in Sengkang

PHOTO: Stomp

A student was nearly hit by a car while riding his bicycle across a zebra crossing along Fernvale Lane in Sengkang.

Stomp contributor Eswari shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred on Friday (Feb 17)... » READ MORE

4. 'We may not be able to remove them': Don Don Donki puts up sign warning customers of worms in sashimi

PHOTO: TikTok/Singaporeatriumsale, Facebook/Jayice Tan

It's been about a week since a couple discovered worms in their sashimi rice bowl that they purchased from Don Don Donki.

And reports about their experience have resulted in some members of the public criticising the Japanese supermarket... » READ MORE

