Daily roundup: 'Mouldy' orange spotted in Chinatown juice vending machine — and other top stories today

1. 'Mouldy' orange spotted in juice vending machine at Chinatown Point

Syn said that he was about to insert money for a drink when he saw what appeared to be a rotten orange...» READ MORE

2. Zhang Zhenhuan on marrying old flame: She's the right one

PHOTO: Instagram/zhang_zhenhuan

"Yes, we reconciled later," he said, adding that the couple split up multiple times after arguments but they always stayed in touch with each other...» READ MORE

3. 'Go to hell': Man rips pride flag from food stall's counter, flings it at staff

PHOTO: Instagram/HungryforSmol

Describing the man's actions as "homophobic abuse", owner Charmaine said that the man had told her employees, "Do you know that this is a public food court? Not everybody support [sic] LGBT! How can you put this flag?"...» READ MORE

4. Man kisses neighbour after sneaking into her flat, even calls police when confronted

A reenactment of the incident (right) PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Two of the victim's family members rushed to her aid, confronting the man and demanding that he come out of hiding. Instead, the 33-year-old lodged a police report against them as he was afraid of being beaten..» READ MORE

