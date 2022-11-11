Daily roundup: 'Nature lover' gets called out for trapping wild bird that preyed on his pet fish — and other top stories today

1. 'Nature lover' gets called out for trapping wild bird that preyed on his pet fish
This man calls himself a "nature lover", but his inhumane act of trapping a bird was recently called out online... » READ MORE
2. Passenger loses wallet, cabby gets LTA warning letter for not checking taxi after trip
A passenger left behind a wallet in this cabby's taxi in July, and the cabby ended up receiving a warning letter from Land Transport Authority (LTA) for it... » READ MORE
3. ‘You’re no longer playing the third party, the mistress, the prostitute’: Rebecca Lim’s dad was pleased with her role on The Pupil
Rebecca Lim's parents saw the potential in her to pursue acting so her dad was glad to see that she was “finally playing a decent character”, referring to Rebecca's first major role as a law trainee in The Pupil (2010)... » READ MORE
4.'Tedious spat' in Sembawang: Woman rages at workshop owner who knocked on her 'expensive' car to check if she was alright
A Jaguar driver was caught on video shouting at the owner and workers of a carpentry workshop in Sembawang.
An onlooker mentioned the kerfuffle was due to the driver refusing to move her car along the pathway... » READ MORE