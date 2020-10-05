Daily roundup: Netizens laud 'kind angmo' who helped clean up incontinent elderly man in Geylang - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Netizens laud 'kind angmo' who helped clean up incontinent elderly man in Geylang

Gavin McCloy said he had been sipping on a honey lemon drink at the 25 Food Loft coffee shop when he saw an old man walking slowly and stumbling on the road... » READ MORE

2. Woman caught filling basket with samples from vending machine at AMK Hub

PHOTO: Stomp

A woman was seen filling her supermarket basket with samples from a vending machine at AMK Hub shopping mall on Tuesday (Sep 29), at around 8pm.... » READ MORE

3. CPF interest rates: Minimum 4% on Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts extended till 2021

PHOTO: The Straits Times

CPF has announced that the 4 per cent interest rate floor for SMRA has been extended until Dec 31, 2021. "Why not 2 more years like always," you ask?... » READ MORE

4. Andie Chen and Kate Pang relocate kids to Taiwan

It's not easy to pack up and move your life overseas but local celeb couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang have relocated their family to Taiwan for the time being... » READ MORE

