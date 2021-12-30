Daily roundup: New socially-conscious eatery Zing opens at PLQ, has special set lunch deals and $10 high tea sets — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. New socially-conscious eatery Zing opens at PLQ, has special set lunch deals and $10 high tea sets
The restaurant, which is a collaboration between Chinese food specialist Xi Yan Culinary Group and social enterprise The Social Kitchen, employs individuals with special needs... » READ MORE
2. Singapore CEO's turning point came when he realised he didn't have $6 to pay for his daughter's school fees
"I cried when I held the letter because I felt I wasn't doing my part as a father," said Jonathan, 47... » READ MORE
3. Radio DJ Weilong spends $1.13m on 711 sq feet condo in Bishan
The 33-year-old previously owned a condo unit in the northeast and lived there for three years before selling it a month ago... » READ MORE
4. 'I don't know where my money went', says customer after CIMB Singapore banking service reportedly down for 3 days
CIMB Singapore's online banking system was reportedly down for three consecutive days since Monday (Dec 27), with one user complaining that his transferred funds had gone missing... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com