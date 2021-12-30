Daily roundup: New socially-conscious eatery Zing opens at PLQ, has special set lunch deals and $10 high tea sets — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New socially-conscious eatery Zing opens at PLQ, has special set lunch deals and $10 high tea sets

The restaurant, which is a collaboration between Chinese food specialist Xi Yan Culinary Group and social enterprise The Social Kitchen, employs individuals with special needs... » READ MORE

2. Singapore CEO's turning point came when he realised he didn't have $6 to pay for his daughter's school fees

PHOTO: Jonathan Quek

"I cried when I held the letter because I felt I wasn't doing my part as a father," said Jonathan, 47... » READ MORE

3. Radio DJ Weilong spends $1.13m on 711 sq feet condo in Bishan

DJ Liu Weilong in one of his favourite spots in the house — his dining area with the island table. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The 33-year-old previously owned a condo unit in the northeast and lived there for three years before selling it a month ago... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't know where my money went', says customer after CIMB Singapore banking service reportedly down for 3 days

PHOTO: The Business Times file

CIMB Singapore's online banking system was reportedly down for three consecutive days since Monday (Dec 27), with one user complaining that his transferred funds had gone missing... » READ MORE

