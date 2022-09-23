Daily roundup: Newspaper deliveryman dies in van, wife breaks down on seeing body - and other top stories today

1. 'Why did you just leave like that?' Newspaper deliveryman dies in van, wife breaks down on seeing body

He would usually deliver the Chinese papers to a shop in Aljunied at 9am every day. But on Wednesday (Sept 21), the 55-year-old didn't make it out of his van

2. 'I gotta make ends meet': Tammy Tay on how OnlyFans is helping her pay off a 6-digit loan

PHOTO: Instagram/Ohsofickle

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Local influencer Tammy Tay had a six-figure debt to pay off so she started an OnlyFans account

3. Controversial Hong Kong internet celebrity appearing on Singapore screens soon?

PHOTO: YouTube/KS Media HK, Instagram/ammtv.my

You may not have heard of Sit Yeng Yi, also known as Ah Yi to fans. But the former Hong Kong beauty pageant contestant turned internet celebrity could soon be appearing on a (digital) screen near you

4. Buyer beware: Melissa Faith Yeo's first viewing as property agent was infamous Toa Payoh ritual murders flat

PHOTO: YouTube/Singaplex, Straits Times file

You never forget your first. For actress-turned-realtor Melissa Faith Yeo, her first property viewing was a rather special one

