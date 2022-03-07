Daily roundup: No more mid-year exams for all primary and secondary school students by next year — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No more mid-year exams for all primary and secondary school students by next year

Schools will remove mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school students by next year (2023), in an ongoing move to shift the focus from academic grades and tests... » READ MORE

2. 10 highest starting salary degrees in Singapore for 2022

PHOTO: Pexels

Here are 10 of the highest starting salary degrees in Singapore for 2022 and their 10th percentile entry points for polytechnic and A-Level graduates... » READ MORE

3. 'Different body types have different beauty': How pole dancing helped plus-sized woman regain her confidence

PHOTO: Screengrab/Channel 8

While many believe pole dancing requires a skinny body, that narrative is being challenged as more and more plus-sized women are participating... » READ MORE

4. Severed leg found at Margaret Drive in viral video is real, police confirm

PHOTO: Instagram/pierrepng

A viral video showing a severed leg found at Margaret Drive has been making rounds on social media recently... » READ MORE

