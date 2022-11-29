Daily roundup: No work-life balance in esports, says Singaporean Valorant pro player Benedict Tan - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No work-life balance in esports, says Singaporean Valorant pro player Benedict Tan

Love your work and you'll never work a day in your life — but what if your work leaves you with barely enough time to live your life?

In an interview with Singaporean professional Valorant players Benedict "Benkai" Tan and Wang "Jinggg" Jingjie earlier this month, the former revealed to AsiaOne that being an esports professional isn't a walk in the park — it takes effort and lots of time... » READ MORE

2. Breaking roofs, trashing kitchens: Bedok residents plagued by civets invading their homes

A civet trapped in a cage by a Jalan Chempaka Puteh resident. Shin Min Daily News

We've seen otters and macaques invade homes, but it seems like there's a new critter in town....» READ MORE

3. 'Most important thing is my wife loves it': Yao Wenlong buys $400,000 landed property in JB

Instagram/Yao Wenlong

Yao Wenlong's exhausting search for a new home has finally come to an end.

The 52-year-old Malaysian actor recently purchased a new double-storey landed property in Johor Bahru...» READ MORE

4. Seoul good: Singapore blogger shares $350 round-trip plane experience, gets blown away by legroom and hot meals

Fly to and back from Seoul, South Korea with spacious legroom, hot meals and much more for a mere $350! Screengrab/TikTok/luvthecalories

In Singapore, good things must share especially when it comes to all things Korean. Besides the pop culture and food, Singaporeans are obsessed with South Korea — making it one of the top vacation spots for most.

So what if we told you that you can now fly to and back from Seoul for prices starting from $350? Too good to be true? We don't think so... » READ MORE

