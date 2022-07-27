Daily roundup: Over 4,500 students sign petition seeking free NDP tickets after missing out on NE show — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Over 4,500 students sign petition seeking free NDP tickets after missing out on NE show

When the Covid-19 pandemic led to a raft of safe distancing measures, Primary 5 pupils in 2020 and 2021 missed out on the chance to catch a preview of the National Day Parade (NDP) in person... » READ MORE

2. Forgot to pay? Party of 16 'runs out' on $1,200 bill from Woodlands restaurant

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Forgetting to pay for a meal might be an acceptable mistake, but what if it involves a party of 16 diners?... » READ MORE

3. Fernvale Hawker Centre is finally open - here are some notable stalls to check out

PHOTO: Facebook/Joey Wong

What dish to order — that's the perennial issue whenever one is at a hawker centre. With the opening of Fernvale Hawker Centre on Monday (July 25), it looks like nearby residents will be facing this 'dilemma' too... » READ MORE

4. Police break into Bedok flat following complaints over air con compressor dangling outside window

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Just recently, the police were even activated after an air-con condenser was found dangling precariously from a 10th-floor HDB unit at Blk 55 Chai Chee... » READ MORE

