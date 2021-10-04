Daily roundup: Police to interview MP Raeesah Khan over claim of mishandled sexual assault case - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Police to interview MP Raeesah Khan over claim of mishandled sexual assault case: Shanmugam
Shanmugam said the police had since checked their records and found no cases that fit Khan's description... » READ MORE
2. 10 old freehold condominiums near MRT stations with spacious units
Whether you're a long-term investor or a legacy-minded homeowner, these are probably in your criteria to be shortlisted... » READ MORE
3. PSLE math question has Singaporeans memeing what Ivan and Helen should do with their coins
The question in the PSLE math paper was so challenging, it left pupils in tears and parents speechless on Oct 1... » READ MORE
4. Being a stay-at-home dad triggered his depression: 'I needed to hurt someone physically but it should not be my daughter'
Little did he expect that the joy from being a dad would bring with it the cloud of depression... » READ MORE