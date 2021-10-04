Daily roundup: Police to interview MP Raeesah Khan over claim of mishandled sexual assault case - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Police to interview MP Raeesah Khan over claim of mishandled sexual assault case: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said the police had since checked their records and found no cases that fit Khan's description... » READ MORE

2. 10 old freehold condominiums near MRT stations with spacious units

PHOTO: StackedHomes

Whether you're a long-term investor or a legacy-minded homeowner, these are probably in your criteria to be shortlisted... » READ MORE

3. PSLE math question has Singaporeans memeing what Ivan and Helen should do with their coins

PHOTO: Instagram/

The question in the PSLE math paper was so challenging, it left pupils in tears and parents speechless on Oct 1... » READ MORE

4. Being a stay-at-home dad triggered his depression: 'I needed to hurt someone physically but it should not be my daughter'

PHOTO: Facebook/JustAnOkDad

Little did he expect that the joy from being a dad would bring with it the cloud of depression... » READ MORE