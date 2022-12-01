Daily roundup: Police NSF gets jail for pretending to be sex worker online, cheating men of money - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Police NSF gets jail for pretending to be sex worker online, cheating men of money

A full-time police national serviceman posed as a female sex worker online to dupe three men of more than $1,000 in total when they tried to engage her services... » READ MORE

2. 25-year-old woman flexes ripped bod, leaves netizens 'gasping for air'

PHOTO: Instagram/Syimahmac

If you've got it, go ahead and flaunt it.

For fitness influencer Syimah Mac, there's no denying she's got 'it'...» READ MORE

3. 'I was fully prepared to be chased away': Danny Yeo recalls reuniting woman with father after 30 years of estrangement

Danny Yeo helped to bridge the gap between a father and his daughter, 30 years estranged, but he had some doubts at first. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Mediacorp

Absence makes the heart grow fonder but after 30 years, does that still hold true?

In the second episode of the Mediacorp programme Being Together — A Family Portrait, host Danny Yeo reunited a daughter with her father after about 30 years of separation...» READ MORE

4. 'Rare chance, and I threw it away': Woman asks garbage disposal workers for help after losing winning 4D ticket

PHOTO: Pearlyn Yap

For most Singaporeans, winning the lottery sounds like a good dream to wake up to.

One woman happened to strike gold with a winning 4D number, but ended up panicking after she found out that she accidentally threw the ticket away... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com