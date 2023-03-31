Daily roundup: Proceeds from $61.1m sale of Dick Lee family's bungalows going to charity - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Sold for $61.1m: Proceeds from sale of Dick Lee family's bungalows going to charity

Three adjoining freehold bungalows at 10/10A Chancery Hill Road, 12 Chancery Hill Road and 14/14A Dyson Road were sold for S$61.1 million, consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said on Friday (Mar 31).

The buyer is a subsidiary company of Sustained Land... » READ MORE

2. Mark Lee gives 'unconditional' support to Marcus Chin, whose daughter is ill

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Money can make or break a friendship, but good old friends do not let it come between them.

On March 30, AsiaOne spoke to veteran radio hosts and comedians Mark Lee and Marcus Chin... » READ MORE

3. Rider explains delivery delays happen because some can't read stall names

PHOTO: TikTok/Man_pandarider

From dealing with rude customers to braving wet weather, delivery riders have to go through quite a fair bit just to make a living.

And another road hump some of them have to deal with? Language barriers... » READ MORE

4. Singapore couple have dreamy pre-wedding photo shoot in Jeju, share tips from planning their own

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Reglhy

A pre-wedding photoshoot has become a staple part in the lead-up to a couple's special day.

Amid planning for one, it's easy to end up overspending... » READ MORE

