Daily roundup: Proceeds from $61.1m sale of Dick Lee family's bungalows going to charity - and other top stories today

1. Sold for $61.1m: Proceeds from sale of Dick Lee family's bungalows going to charity
Three adjoining freehold bungalows at 10/10A Chancery Hill Road, 12 Chancery Hill Road and 14/14A Dyson Road were sold for S$61.1 million, consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said on Friday (Mar 31).
The buyer is a subsidiary company of Sustained Land... » READ MORE
2. Mark Lee gives 'unconditional' support to Marcus Chin, whose daughter is ill
Money can make or break a friendship, but good old friends do not let it come between them.
On March 30, AsiaOne spoke to veteran radio hosts and comedians Mark Lee and Marcus Chin... » READ MORE
3. Rider explains delivery delays happen because some can't read stall names
From dealing with rude customers to braving wet weather, delivery riders have to go through quite a fair bit just to make a living.
And another road hump some of them have to deal with? Language barriers... » READ MORE
4. Singapore couple have dreamy pre-wedding photo shoot in Jeju, share tips from planning their own
A pre-wedding photoshoot has become a staple part in the lead-up to a couple's special day.
Amid planning for one, it's easy to end up overspending... » READ MORE