Daily roundup: PSLE results out on Nov 23 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
Parents and guardians of students are allowed to accompany their child or ward into the school to collect the results together. Further details on... » READ MORE
2. Lucky punter bags $5.68 million Toto jackpot after placing $1 bet at supermarket
The punter had bought the winning ticket – costing just $1 – at... » READ MORE
3. Check your amount now: Singaporeans to get up to $700 in December to offset GST hike and inflation
The $700 comprises two separate payouts. About 2.5 million adult Singaporeans will get up to $500 in cash in... » READ MORE
4. Rebecca Lim vomited on first date with fiance, here’s why
She said: “On our first date, he took me for a drive after dinner. We went from the east [of Singapore] to the west, then... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com