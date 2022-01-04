Daily roundup: Public raises almost $80k for world champion shuttler Loh Kean Yew after learning he did not earn any prize money — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Public raises almost $80k for world champion shuttler Loh Kean Yew after learning he did not earn any prize money

Fans of Singapore’s badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew have raised almost $80,000 for the 24-year-old after they learned he did not win any prize money for his victory... » READ MORE

2. Local singer Kelvin Tan, winner of 2005 Project Superstar, is married

PHOTO: Mode Entertainment

The 40-year-old, who is best known for being the winner of the inaugural local singing competition Project Superstar back in 2005, has tied the knot with his fiancee, reported Lianhe Zaobao on Jan 2... » READ MORE

3. 6-month-old baby dies while under nanny's care, police investigating

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A couple were shocked when they received a call from their son’s nanny on Tuesday (Dec 28), who told them that their six-month-old son had stopped breathing... » READ MORE

4. SBS Transit bus beats red light, nearly hits pedestrians at Jurong East

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

Three pedestrians were seconds away from being hit by a SBS Transit bus that was caught beating the red light... » READ MORE

