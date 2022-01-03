SBS Transit bus beats red light, nearly hits pedestrians at Jurong East

Three pedestrians were seconds away from being hit by a SBS Transit bus that was caught beating the red light.

According to a Facebook post shared on Monday (Jan 3), the incident happened along Jurong East Avenue 1 on Dec 28 at around 6.10pm.

In the accompanying video — which has garnered more than 17,000 views — it showed a man who was holding his daughter's hand, and a woman crossing the road.

They were seen managing to stop in time to avoid the onrushing bus.

In the comments, netizens expressed their outrage towards the "reckless" bus driver.

SBS Transit told AsiaOne on Monday that they had investigated the incident and do not condone the "dangerous actions" of the bus captain.

Tammy Tan, the public transport operator's senior vice-president of corporate communications, said: "We are thankful that no one was injured and would like to apologise to the pedestrians for the distress caused.

"We take a very serious view of this lapse and will be taking stern disciplinary action against the bus captain."

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists who run a red light, which is a 12-demerit point offence, will face a $400 fine. Motorists can incur 14 demerit points and be fined $500, if the offence is committed in the Silver Zone, or in school zones when the "40kmh When Lights Flash" sign is flashing.

In December last year, a woman with a baby stroller was seconds away from being hit by a van that tried beating the red light at Bukit Batok.

