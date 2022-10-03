Daily roundup: Record number of million-dollar HDB resale flats sold in September 2022 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Record number of million-dollar HDB resale flats sold in September 2022

Following recent news about HDB resale flats hitting the million-dollar mark in the suburbs, the number of million-dollar flats sold has hit a record high in September 2022... » READ MORE

2. RIP Jordans, Gucci: Singapore F1 concert revellers' expensive footwear ruined by mud at Padang

PHOTO: TikTok/cvlsx, TikTok/jeslynthepan

Here's a piece of life advice your mum might not have told you: do not wear white shoes on a rainy day, and especially not when it's at the Formula One (F1) outdoor concert... » READ MORE

3. 'You're scared of me because I'm English': Singaporean shares experience of racism while on holiday in Bali

PHOTO: TikTok/Fu.wari

One Singaporean woman has shared how she found herself a victim of racism, after being cornered and verbally "attacked" by a Caucasian woman in, of all places, a washroom in Bali... » READ MORE

4. 'I'm at my wits' end': Home-based baker shares how a 'verification' made him lose Instagram account to scammer

PHOTO: The Straits Times

When Mr Faisel Mohamed, 45, received an order for kueh lapis, which he sells through his Instagram account, the home-based baker did not expect to lose access to the account... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com