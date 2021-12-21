Daily roundup: Resident escapes Yishun flat's fire by jumping out of window - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Resident escapes Yishun flat's fire by jumping out of window
A cleaner from Bangladesh, Mr Hamid, who goes by one name, told The Straits Times he had tried to break the man's fall with a...
2. 4-hour-long queue, leftovers in fridge: Staycation gone wrong at Furama City Centre
TikToker cipakcipak, from the in-video caption, warned others to be prepared to wait a minimum of two hours if they are planning on a staycation at this hotel...
3. Who are the 10 friends Zhu Houren invited to his son's wedding?
Zhu, 66, wrote in the post that he could not invite many friends and relatives due to Covid-19 restrictions. Among the 10 guests he invited were actor...
4. Restaurant chain SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio with similar menu, more affordable prices
At Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu, a hearty Pork Soon Tofu Set costs $7, which is a fraction of SCBD Korean Tofu House's...
