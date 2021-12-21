Daily roundup: Resident escapes Yishun flat's fire by jumping out of window - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Resident escapes Yishun flat's fire by jumping out of window

A cleaner from Bangladesh, Mr Hamid, who goes by one name, told The Straits Times he had tried to break the man's fall with a... » READ MORE

2. 4-hour-long queue, leftovers in fridge: Staycation gone wrong at Furama City Centre

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Cipakcipak

TikToker cipakcipak, from the in-video caption, warned others to be prepared to wait a minimum of two hours if they are planning on a staycation at this hotel... » READ MORE

3. Who are the 10 friends Zhu Houren invited to his son's wedding?

(From left) A family photo of Zhu Houren, his wife Vera Hanitijo and their younger son, actor Joel Choo, with the newly-weds. PHOTO: Instagram/choohouren

Zhu, 66, wrote in the post that he could not invite many friends and relatives due to Covid-19 restrictions. Among the 10 guests he invited were actor... » READ MORE

4. Restaurant chain SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio with similar menu, more affordable prices

PHOTO: Facebook/Soon Tofu Singapore, Instagram/joslovesfood

At Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu, a hearty Pork Soon Tofu Set costs $7, which is a fraction of SCBD Korean Tofu House's... » READ MORE

