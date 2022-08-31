Daily roundup: Resident issues ultimatum to trio filmed stealing birds outside Sengkang flat - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hello police? Resident issues ultimatum to trio filmed stealing birds outside Sengkang flat

Upset that some thieves stole his father-in-law's birds, a man decided to give the culprits a chance to come clean — by issuing them... » READ MORE

2. Chew Chor Meng renovates landed home of 16 years to include lift and ramps for future ahead

PHOTO: Instagram/Chewchormeng

When asked how much has the construction cost so far, Chor Meng shared that he is unsure. "I don't know. The number keeps changing every day. I'm also anxious about it," he replied, adding that he hopes... » READ MORE

3. Public transport or public toilet? Woman pulls down shorts to pee on MRT train

The woman urinating on the floor. PHOTO: AsiaOne

It isn't immediately clear what's the issue but about halfway through the clip, Jeff replied directly to a netizen's message: "Sorry, it's not intentional. It just so happens that she was talking to you. I know you're usually here to listen to music. It's okay to... » READ MORE

4. 'What's the issue?' Fitness trainer gets booted out of void deck after setting up makeshift gym there

Stanley's client working out at a makeshift gym that was set up at the void deck. PHOTO: Stanley

Describing how he had "nothing but positive experiences" with the residents there, the 36-year-old said: "I was also approached by the police in times where... » READ MORE

