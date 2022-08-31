Public transport or public toilet? Woman pulls down shorts to pee on MRT train

No matter how full your bladder is, it's never a good idea to relieve yourself in public.

However, one woman did so on an MRT train, in full view of a few startled commuters.

This incident took place on Monday (Aug 29) at around 12.35 am on a North-South line train headed towards Jurong East MRT station when AsiaOne witnessed a woman, who seemed to be intoxicated, lying flat across three train seats.

As the train was travelling between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak MRT stations, this woman, who looks like she is in her late 20s, suddenly stood up and stumbled her way across three train cabins, leaving one of her bags behind.

She did not have a mask on and was coughing violently.

When she reached the third cabin, she went to one of the corner seats, pulled down her shorts and squatted to pee, to everyone's horror.

One passenger in that cabin immediately stood up and left for the next cabin when he saw her doing so.

The stream of pee could be seen trickling down the cabin floor towards the front of the train.

After that, the woman got off at Jurong East MRT station and decided to sit on the escalator steps heading down – only budging when a kind man offered to help her up at the end of the escalator.

When contacted by AsiaOne, SMRT advises commuters to report any suspicious behaviour, bags or packages immediately to their staff.

For complaints, general enquiries and feedback, commuters may contact the SMRT hotline at 1800-336-8900 from 7.30 am to 8 pm daily or via its feedback form.

According to the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations, it is an offence to urinate or defecate "in or upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose".

The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 for the first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offences respectively.

This isn't the first time someone has urinated in public.

In July, a woman was caught on camera taking a leak outside Northpoint City and also witnessed by a number of passers-by.

After she was done, the woman walked away nonchalantly.



