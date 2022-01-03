Daily roundup: Retirees open bookstore at Old Airport Road hawker centre to reach out to 'ordinary folks' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Retirees open bookstore at Old Airport Road hawker centre to reach out to 'ordinary folks'

Called Dakota Dreams, it sells children's books and comics by Singapore authors as well as pre-loved titles... » READ MORE

2. HDB block hit by stray projectile during Kembangan-Chai Chee New Year countdown fireworks display

A projectile from a fireworks display hitting the facade of a HDB block at Ubi Avenue 1 during the New Year celebrations. PHOTO: Facebook/Din Borok

The fireworks display in Kembangan-Chai Chee on New Year's Day was cut short abruptly after a stray projectile hit the outer facade wall of a Housing Board block... » READ MORE

3. Teresa Teng 'resurrected' for new year concert in China, wows audiences with hyper-realism

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

She shared the stage with popular Mainland artiste Charlie Zhou, singing three songs together. But more than her voice, it was her live-like image that gave the performance the added emotional impact... » READ MORE

4. Indonesian maid steals 74 items from employer, gets found out after parcels were rejected by courier company

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Her ruse was discovered when she wanted to send the stolen items to her boyfriend and friend overseas, only to have the parcels rejected by the courier company... » READ MORE

