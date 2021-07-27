Daily roundup: Schools shouldn't become fortresses, says Chan Chun Sing - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We do not want to turn our schools into fortresses': Chan Chun Sing on enhancing security at schools

Security needs at schools will be balanced without losing the sense of safety, trust and homeliness of the school environment, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing... » READ MORE

2. HDB BTO launch August 2021 review: Tampines, Hougang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Boon Keng

PHOTO: Housing Development Board

It’s that time of the year again — no, it’s not National Day season, it’s the BTO Launch that’s happening in August 2021... » READ MORE

3. 17-year-old dies after basketball hoop structure in Bedok falls on him

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

A game of basketball with friends ended on a tragic note for a teen on Monday (July 26) night... » READ MORE

4. 6 weeks' jail, $15k fine for NTU graduate diagnosed with Covid-19 who hid 'evidence' of meeting with friends during circuit breaker

PHOTO: Pixabay

An undergraduate who met three friends to chat and smoke cigarettes together during the circuit breaker found out on June 8 last year that he had been infected with Covid-19... » READ MORE

