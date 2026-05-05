Daily roundup: Seniors, caregivers, tourists to benefit from ComfortDelGro's QR code feature at designated pick-up points — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Seniors, caregivers, tourists to benefit from ComfortDelGro's QR code feature at designated pick-up points

ComfortDelGro's Zig now has a new in-app Scan & Ride feature that simplifies commuter journeys by enabling QR code bookings at fixed locations for taxis and private-hire cars... » READ MORE

2. Nicole Chang Min reveals BTO flat amid rumours of marital trouble with James Seah: 'This vlog was filmed before recent events'

Nicole Chang Min has revealed her BTO flat bought with local actor James Seah amid speculations that their marriage is on the rocks... » READ MORE

3. 1 lucky ticket wins $12.8m Toto jackpot

A lucky punter turned a $1 lottery ticket into a $12.8 million windfall after striking the Toto cascade draw on Monday (May 4) night... » READ MORE

4. Roof of bus stop outside Bukit Panjang Plaza ripped off after double-decker bus hits it

The roof of a bus stop outside Bukit Panjang Plaza was knocked askew on Sunday (May 3) evening after a double-decker bus allegedly hit it while turning out from the bus bay... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com