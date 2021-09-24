Daily roundup: From Singapore to Hong Kong, how many will die even after most are jabbed? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From Singapore to Hong Kong, how many will die even after most are jabbed?

Since the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, a crucial but largely unspoken question has loomed large for countries looking towards returning to pre-pandemic life:... » READ MORE

2. Exclusive: Shane Pow talks about his drink driving, time in prison and signing with Li Nanxing's agency

PHOTO: AsiaOne

AsiaOne sat down for an exclusive video interview with Shane, where he talked about his emotions at the courtroom when his sentence was passed... » READ MORE

3. Carpark ward? Tan Tock Seng Hospital sheds light on viral video showing beds in makeshift area

PHOTO: Facebook/Max Maxis Maxis

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore continues to climb daily, a video showing the situation at Tan Tock Seng Hospital... » READ MORE

4. Legendary Tan Hock Seng Confectionery at Telok Ayer is permanently closing after being in the food scene for over 90 years

PHOTO: Facebook/Carl Neo

We've seen a fair share of F&B businesses shuttering this year and sadly, popular bakery Tan Hock Seng Confectionery is the next one in line... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com