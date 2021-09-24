Daily roundup: From Singapore to Hong Kong, how many will die even after most are jabbed? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. From Singapore to Hong Kong, how many will die even after most are jabbed?
Since the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, a crucial but largely unspoken question has loomed large for countries looking towards returning to pre-pandemic life:... » READ MORE
2. Exclusive: Shane Pow talks about his drink driving, time in prison and signing with Li Nanxing's agency
AsiaOne sat down for an exclusive video interview with Shane, where he talked about his emotions at the courtroom when his sentence was passed... » READ MORE
3. Carpark ward? Tan Tock Seng Hospital sheds light on viral video showing beds in makeshift area
As the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore continues to climb daily, a video showing the situation at Tan Tock Seng Hospital... » READ MORE
4. Legendary Tan Hock Seng Confectionery at Telok Ayer is permanently closing after being in the food scene for over 90 years
We've seen a fair share of F&B businesses shuttering this year and sadly, popular bakery Tan Hock Seng Confectionery is the next one in line... » READ MORE
