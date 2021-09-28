Daily roundup: Singapore literary community shuns BooksActually after expose on owner Kenny Leck — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Angry and disheartened': Singapore literary community shuns BooksActually after expose on owner Kenny Leck

"We also acknowledge that our writing community should do better, and that scarce resources should never be an excuse for unacceptable behaviour"... » READ MORE

2. Bishan Park cafe Grub closing after 9 years, says 'timeline given for moving out is very short'

PHOTO: Facebook/GRUB Burger Bistro

The Grub crew announced that the bistro will be moving out by January 2022 as they are unable to renew their expiring lease... » READ MORE

3. All work, all play: Aftershock PC founder games with his staff after office hours; proud of their work-life balance

PHOTO: AsiaOne

"I think that finding a better balance is something that I would prefer as a business owner, something that I would feel more proud about"... » READ MORE

4. Just a slap: Huang Yiliang says Lin Meijiao asked him to be 'bad cop', in response to daughter Chantalle Ng's allegation

PHOTO: Screengrab from FB

According to Yiliang, he only gave Chantalle a slap and that he had gotten implicit approval from Meijiao.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com