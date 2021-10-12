Daily roundup: Singaporean author Sharon Wee claims celebrity chef Elizabeth Haigh plagiarised her cookbook - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Singaporean author Sharon Wee claims celebrity chef Elizabeth Haigh plagiarised her cookbook
A London chef has had her cookbook pulled from circulation after claims that she plagiarised a Singaporean author, and others have since come forward with more allegations... » READ MORE
2. 'My salary kept rising': Disgruntled Quan Yi Fong side-eyes Guo Liang after learning about his starting pay
Unfortunately, that little tidbit of information didn't sit well with fellow host Quan Yi Fong who glared at him... » READ MORE
3. Goreng arowana: Indonesian cooks husband's prized fish after he breaks promise to clean its tank
Frustrated with her husband's repeated broken promises to care for his prized fish, an Indonesian woman decided to cook his pet arowana to protest against his laziness... » READ MORE
4. 'My happiness was at steak': Annette Lee's VTL skit draws chuckles from Singaporeans
"It is very easy to invite Guo Liang out," Yi Fong agreed but added that "nobody dares approach" him... » READ MORE