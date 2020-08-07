Daily roundup: Singaporean celebs share their mental health struggles - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean celebs share their mental health struggles

When celebrities come forward and share their stories with the public, it not only raises awareness, but also helps other sufferers know that they are not alone...

2. This easy hack makes washing your dabao plastic containers a breeze

PHOTO: Facebook/Nazry Isa

If washing the dishes doesn't spark joy for you, here's what you can do to get it out of the way as quickly as possible...

3. Pre-school under probe, teacher allegedly made child eat own vomit

PHOTO: The New Paper

"To our horror, teacher V made (the child) eat her vomit," said the writer, who also accused V of taping the mouths of noisy children...

4. Quan Yi Fong lashes out when strange 'lao ah pek' asks about daughter Eleanor's sleeping position and mobile number

PHOTO: Instagram/quanyifong, Facebook/Quan Yi Fong

First, he asked whether Eleanor hugs a long pillow when she sleeps...