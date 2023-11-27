Daily roundup: Singaporeans shouldn't take Total Defence for granted amid peace and busy lives, says Ix Shen — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporeans shouldn't take Total Defence for granted amid peace and busy lives, says Ix Shen

Singaporeans are a busy bunch, but when push comes to shove, will we be too busy to protect our nation?

2. Family buys house for helper to show gratitude

To show their appreciation and gratitude to their helper Rana Mamta, Joseph Harison and his wife Leens Joseph bought her a studio flat in her home town of Darjeeling, India, in 2021

3. Running Man in Singapore: Yang Se-chan tells foot masseuse to service Ji Suk-jin as if he's 'your parents' enemy'

With Singapore's high cost of living, shopping can be a pain.

With Singapore's high cost of living, shopping can be a pain.

When members of South Korea's variety show Running Man visited Singapore in early November, the pain was felt, literally

4. 'I haven't had something this good in a long time': Zermatt Neo downs 20 servings of nasi ayam prepared by 'grumpy' hawker at Lucky Plaza

Another day, another food challenge for competitive eater Zermatt Neo.

Another day, another food challenge for competitive eater Zermatt Neo.

This time around, he tackled a 20-serving plate of nasi ayam from the 'grumpy' hawker eatery, aka Fiie's Cafe at Lucky Plaza

