Daily roundup: Singapore's slip-ups and good calls from the 'complex and wicked' Covid-19 pandemic - and other top stories today

1. Singapore's slip-ups and good calls from the 'complex and wicked' Covid-19 pandemic

Singapore has looked at how it performed in its fight against Covid-19 and concluded that while it got several big calls right, it slipped up on a few aspects.

The White Paper on the nation’s performance, released on March 8, was not a self-congratulatory exercise but an effort to understand how it can build on its successes and avoid the errors committed in the fog of war, when the next big pandemic knocks on its doors... » READ MORE

2. Brazen man caught on video stealing from elderly Orchard Road busker, walks away coolly when confronted

PHOTO: Instagram/Kaypoh.sg

Being a busker is hard work, especially when your income depends on whether the public likes your performance or not.

So you can imagine how upset one elderly busker felt after a stranger stole from him in broad daylight... » READ MORE

3. 'Many people do it with a motive': Chen Liping has conflicted feelings towards social media

PHOTO: Mediacorp

It's perhaps rare to find people who don't use social media these days, and veteran actress Chen Liping is one of them.

Since admitting last year that she struggled with social media, the 57-year-old shared with AsiaOne in a recent interview that she is still in the midst of getting the hang of it: "Learning is a lifelong process. I am really slower when it comes to social media. I only have Instagram, I don't even have Facebook... » READ MORE

4. At 24, this female Singaporean's already survived breast cancer and a double mastectomy

PHOTO: Instagram/Jamiengjin

It was the first night of Chinese New Year on Feb 1, 2022 when Jamie Ng first felt a throbbing pain in her left breast. She had been lying on her right side in bed while using her phone.

Thinking that the pain could have been caused by the pressure of her left arm resting on her chest, she turned to the other side. Her suspicions were aroused when doing that didn't trigger any discomfort... » READ MORE

