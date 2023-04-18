Daily roundup: Singer Della Ding Dang's face scalded by hot oatmeal — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singer Della Ding Dang scalded while making oatmeal, says she couldn't open eye

Chinese singer Della Ding Dang, who celebrated her birthday yesterday (April 17), accidentally scalded her face and left hand while cooking recently... » READ MORE

2. 'Your rich is really next level': Naomi Neo picks up new ride at McLaren showroom

PHOTO: Instagram/Naomi Neo

Lambo or Merc? Have your pick.

To most, living such a baller life is only attainable in a video game. But for influencer Naomi Neo, this is her reality... » READ MORE

3. Texas Chicken staff 'burst into tears and ran' after people swarm outlet for free chicken bags

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Usman26waw, Instagram/Texas Chicken Singapore

The early bird gets the worm, or so they say.

And when Texas Chicken gave out chicken bags on Sunday (April 16) morning to celebrate its 13th anniversary in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. No Grab, no problem: Woman shares hack for cheap travel in JB

PHOTO: Screengrab/Lemon8/celeste

It's only natural for Singaporeans to fall back on Grab rides when we are in Malaysia since we are used to it over here... » READ MORE

