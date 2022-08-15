Daily roundup: Son of elderly woman who died at Tan Tock Seng Hospital seeks $800k compensation — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Son of elderly woman who died at Tan Tock Seng Hospital sues hospital and 3 doctors for negligence, seeks $800k compensation

Madam Tan Yaw Lan, who had medical issues including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and kidney disease, had a heart attack while she was taking a shower... » READ MORE

2. 'Cool and humble' Lamborghini driver in Yishun who went viral on TikTok shares he is 'kinda unemployed'

A video of a quick chat between a motorcyclist and a driver of a Lamborghini Gallardo during a stop at a Yishun traffic light junction. PHOTO: Stomp

A video of a quick chat between a motorcyclist and a driver of a Lamborghini Gallardo during a stop at a Yishun traffic light junction has amassed more than 1.5 million views... » READ MORE

3. 'Oh wow, that is strong': Brits intrigued by Singapore classic snacks like Mamee Monster and White Rabbit candy

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BuzzFeedUK

Hands up if you remember your first bite of a Mamee Monster or curry puff... » READ MORE

4. Couple earning $180k per annum wonders if they should sell their EC for a profit of $650k to buy 2 condominiums or just 1 larger HDB

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Many people are always tempted by the decoupling option with the promise of maximising future profits, but there are its risks... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com