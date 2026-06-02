Daily roundup: South Korean burger chain Lotteria opens second Singapore outlet in the West — and other top stories today

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1. South Korean burger chain Lotteria opens second Singapore outlet in the West

Attention Westies! If you have yet to try Lotteria's burgers because travelling all the way to Jewel Changi Airport is a hassle, here is some good news for you... » READ MORE

2. Don't pick the durians, says town council, as durian trees bloom at Lorong Lew Lian

Residents at Lorong Lew Lian have been reminded not to pick durians from trees in the area, as the seasonal fruiting of the well-known durian trees once again draws attention... » READ MORE

3. No helmet, riding above speed limit: E-bike user seen in MCE tunnel

The rules are clear — e-bikes and bicycles are not allowed on the expressways — but one user was seen blatantly disregarding traffic rules in an incident captured on camera on Sunday (May 31) morning... » READ MORE

4. Karen Mok celebrates birthday at Kelly Jie Seafood after event in Singapore

Karen Mok was spotted in Singapore recently after performing at Resorts World Sentosa on May 30... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com