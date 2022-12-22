Daily roundup: South Korean convenience store emart24 to open in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Annyeong Singapore: South Korean convenience store emart24 to open in Jurong and Serangoon

Its first Singapore outlet will open on Dec 23 at Jurong Point while the second outlet opens in the northeast, at Nex, on Dec 24...» READ MORE

2. Couple sleeps rough near Hougang bus stop, fears clutter at walkway will be stolen

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For the past two weeks, a couple has been piling their belongings near a bus stop in Hougang, seemingly making the area their home...» READ MORE

3. 'To find back money is like 20% chance': Ex-Singapore Airlines stewardess shares tips on how to prevent theft on flights

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Heyamber.tan

While the cabin crew did their due diligence by investigating further, Amber mentioned how difficult it is to retrieve lost cash....» READ MORE

4. Jackson Wang gets bombarded with durians in Singapore after saying he loves them

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Instagram/Skin Inc, Instagram/Jackson Wang

"I love it so much, but that doesn't mean I have to eat it every five minutes. I love durian, but don't worry, I'll get it myself," Jackson said... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com