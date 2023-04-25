Daily roundup: Students living in Raffles Institution dormitory unwell after inhaling fumes from fresh paint on room doors — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dry cough, sore throat, dizziness: Students living in Raffles Institution dormitory unwell after inhaling fumes from fresh paint on room doors

Students in the dormitory in Raffles Institution (RI) have reported feeling unwell from inhaling paint fumes after their room doors were repainted while they were living there... » READ MORE

2. Singer-actress Celest Chong returns to Singapore after 13 years in Canada

PHOTO: Instagram/Celest Si Lei

Singer-actress Celest Chong will be returning to Singapore for good... » READ MORE

3. 'Singaporeans, you can do better': Property agent slams condo residents for ignoring pregnant client locked out of carpark

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/EdisonLianHomes

When visiting a condo, there's usually a pretty tight security system making it hard for anyone to enter or move around the compound unless they live there, or knows someone who does... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't have the heart to criticise them': Jacky Cheung on why he rejected 9-digit pay to be mentor on singing competition

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/TVB USA Official

Not even this large sum of money is enough to sway Jacky Cheung's soft spot for competitive singers... » READ MORE

