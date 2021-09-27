Daily roundup: Survey shows 1 in 2 Singapore residents cannot cope financially in event of illness or job loss — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 1 in 2 Singapore residents say they cannot cope financially in event of illness or job loss: Survey​​​​​​​

47 per cent of respondents said their finances have worsened since the onset of the pandemic... » READ MORE

2. Drama in the heartlands: 5 undercover policemen pin down suspected loanshark runner at Sembawang

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

The man saw a motorcyclist being "pinned down to ground by five or six other men" in the rain... » READ MORE

3. Jamie Chua once sold several of her Birkin bags 'to feed her children' and other things about her that may surprise you

PHOTO: Instagram/ec24m

"Many people might think that I’m not very private, but actually I am, and there are many aspects of my life that I do not share on social media and I like to keep it that way"... » READ MORE

4. Veteran musician and radio DJ Chris Ho dies of stomach cancer

PHOTO: Facebook/Mediacorp Gold 905

His wake will be held at the Ruby Room at the Singapore Casket located at 131 Lavender Street from this evening until Sept 30... » READ MORE

