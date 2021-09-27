Daily roundup: Survey shows 1 in 2 Singapore residents cannot cope financially in event of illness or job loss — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 1 in 2 Singapore residents say they cannot cope financially in event of illness or job loss: Survey
47 per cent of respondents said their finances have worsened since the onset of the pandemic... » READ MORE
2. Drama in the heartlands: 5 undercover policemen pin down suspected loanshark runner at Sembawang
The man saw a motorcyclist being "pinned down to ground by five or six other men" in the rain... » READ MORE
3. Jamie Chua once sold several of her Birkin bags 'to feed her children' and other things about her that may surprise you
"Many people might think that I’m not very private, but actually I am, and there are many aspects of my life that I do not share on social media and I like to keep it that way"... » READ MORE
4. Veteran musician and radio DJ Chris Ho dies of stomach cancer
His wake will be held at the Ruby Room at the Singapore Casket located at 131 Lavender Street from this evening until Sept 30... » READ MORE
