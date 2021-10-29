Daily roundup: Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No joke: Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub

Dressed nondescriptly in a plain t-shirt, a bespectacled man scribbling complicated formulas on a chalkboard in Mandarin is the last thing you would associate an adult entertainment website with... » READ MORE

2. 'Even buffaloes get better treatment': Man complains about long VTL queues at Changi Airport, gets schooled instead

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A man returning to Singapore via a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight from London was horrified by the long queues and treatment of travellers... » READ MORE

3. Landlords and tenants take note: Here's how Singapore's rental market has changed in 2021

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2020 and 2021 have been some of the most unusual years in Singapore’s history. The combination of Work From Home arrangements, to the impact of the Circuit Breaker, have sent many scrambling to find their own place as soon as possible... » READ MORE

4. 2 men nabbed after knocking down traffic police officer in car chase along Upper Paya Lebar Road

PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg

In dashcam videos circulating on Facebook, a silver car was seen putting the pedal to the metal with two traffic police officers on motorcycles in hot pursuit... » READ MORE

