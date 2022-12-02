Daily roundup: Teen customer and beautician get into fight over $15 refund- and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Brawl over brow: Teen customer and beautician get into fight over $15 refund
A dispute over a $15 treatment resulted in a catfight between a 15-year-old teenage girl and staff at a beauty salon, with the police eventually called in... » READ MORE
2. 'I may have been too eager to settle down': Kim Lim confirms split from second husband
Socialite Kim Lim has confirmed that her second marriage ended after two months in an exclusive magazine interview...» READ MORE
3. Singaporean racks up $618 phone bill in New Zealand after calling hotel booking site for help
She had decided to quit her job and fly to New Zealand for a year-long holiday.
But this 25-year-old Singaporean began her adventure $618 poorer – and it wasn't from gorging on the local cuisine or a shopping spree there...» READ MORE
4. 'Hard decision, but we just have to': Homeowner tears down kitchen after nightmare reno experience
Home renovation can sometimes be a chore.
Unfortunately for TikTok user Wushihome, their home renovation experience seemed to be a living nightmare to the nth degree... » READ MORE
