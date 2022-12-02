Daily roundup: Teen customer and beautician get into fight over $15 refund- and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Brawl over brow: Teen customer and beautician get into fight over $15 refund

A dispute over a $15 treatment resulted in a catfight between a 15-year-old teenage girl and staff at a beauty salon, with the police eventually called in... » READ MORE

2. 'I may have been too eager to settle down': Kim Lim confirms split from second husband

Socialite Kim Lim has split with second husband Leslie Leow after two months of marriage. PHOTO:Instagram/kimlimhl

Socialite Kim Lim has confirmed that her second marriage ended after two months in an exclusive magazine interview...» READ MORE

3. Singaporean racks up $618 phone bill in New Zealand after calling hotel booking site for help

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore, Ng Shei Kee

She had decided to quit her job and fly to New Zealand for a year-long holiday.

But this 25-year-old Singaporean began her adventure $618 poorer – and it wasn't from gorging on the local cuisine or a shopping spree there...» READ MORE

4. 'Hard decision, but we just have to': Homeowner tears down kitchen after nightmare reno experience

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Wushihome

Home renovation can sometimes be a chore.

Unfortunately for TikTok user Wushihome, their home renovation experience seemed to be a living nightmare to the nth degree... » READ MORE

