Daily roundup: Telok Blangah sees first million-dollar HDB flat; 4-room unit sold for $1.1m — and other top stories today

1. Telok Blangah sees first million-dollar HDB flat; 4-room unit sold for $1.1m

A Telok Blangah estate has joined the ranks of other HDB estates with million-dollar flats, after a 4-room flat there was recently sold for $1.1 million... » READ MORE

2. Japanese-Singaporean couple spend $20k to open authentic tonkatsu stall, build kitchen with secondhand equipment from Carousell

Many Singaporeans love all things Japan, so it's unsurprising that there are a plethora of Japanese eateries and supermarkets dotted around our tiny island.

Despite this, some Japanese nationals living here still struggle to find affordable, authentic food... » READ MORE

3. Condo resident throws punches, hurls chair at security officer after he confiscated child's laser pointers

A confrontation over the confiscation of laser pointers turned physical when a condo resident assaulted a security officer. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 5)... » READ MORE

4. 6 cents left in bank account: Woman loses over $37k to scam after trying to buy thunder tea rice online

She wanted to buy some thunder tea rice, but found herself the victim of a scam instead.

Zhong Luo, 48, had seen an advertisement for the Hakka dish on social media on Sept 2 and couldn't resist the offer... » READ MORE

